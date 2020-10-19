Accessible Calls - Transcription suggestion

Trending designs to inspire you
This design incorporates automatic suggestion of transcription mode based on the caller's preferences.
It combines text-based conversations of traditional TTY interfaces and audio transcription, allowing users to pick their choice of medium to communicate. This would leverage on-device transcription to reduce friction.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this!
