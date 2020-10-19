Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vishal Reddy

Accessible Calls - Transcription suggestion

Vishal Reddy
Vishal Reddy
Accessible Calls - Transcription suggestion clean message dark mobile app mobile app design app app design uiux tty text phone call flat minimal design mobile android ui ux accessibility
This design incorporates automatic suggestion of transcription mode based on the caller's preferences.

It combines text-based conversations of traditional TTY interfaces and audio transcription, allowing users to pick their choice of medium to communicate. This would leverage on-device transcription to reduce friction.

Would love to hear your thoughts on this!

Vishal Reddy
Vishal Reddy
Welcome to my design portfolio
