Parental Control App

Parental Control App design ios ios app design app minimal parental child control parents ux ui branding ui ux design app design parental control mobile app mobile app design
Parental Control App - An app where parents have the control of their child's usage of social media. Parent will get notified in case of any bad words or abusive words used in any of the child's social login.
Case Study on Medium: https://prakritiverma-uiuxdesigner.medium.com/parental-control-app-a-ui-ux-case-study-a115f0374fc3

