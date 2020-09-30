Cookihut - Brand & Business Card

Cookihut makes handmade cookies, known as "chocolate chip cookies", to drink with coffee, milk, ice cream, and use creativity.

The Cookihut logo was hand-drawn, bringing personality and uniqueness to the brand.

In addition to the logo, several support elements that explain and represent the product were developed.

The colors come with great strength in this project, spreading joy and a feeling of “comfort” in each point of contact of the brand.

