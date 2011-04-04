Travis Neilson

CSS Spotlight

Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson
  • Save
CSS Spotlight css3 art-directed article ui comic books! personal
Download color palette

For my next article I am sharing some of my favorite comic book stories. When the user rolls over the comic they want to focus on the comic grows and there is a spotlight shown on it. The spotlight shown around batman here is all css. Those glowing elements are spans that make heavy use of border-radius, box-shadow and webkit-mask. Super fun, can't wait to publish.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson

More by Travis Neilson

View profile
    • Like