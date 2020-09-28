Movie Time - Online Movie Watching App (Part - 2)

Others Screens.

Movie Time is online movie watching mobile app, made for iOS. User can watch movies anywhere, anytime. Also, download movies to watch other times.

Full view & download from 💻 Gumroad ➜

Press "L" if you like it.

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact:

✉️ dezakir.uix@gmail.com

Follow me:

Behance / Instagram

Thank you.