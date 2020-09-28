Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zakir

Movie Time - Online Movie Watching App (Part - 2)

Zakir
Zakir
  • Save
Movie Time - Online Movie Watching App (Part - 2) tv shows theater mobile app minimalistic imdb clean cinema ui8 kit download category search filter show series menu notification
Download color palette

Others Screens.

Movie Time is online movie watching mobile app, made for iOS. User can watch movies anywhere, anytime. Also, download movies to watch other times.

Full view & download from 💻 Gumroad ➜

Press "L" if you like it.

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact:
✉️ dezakir.uix@gmail.com

Follow me:
Behance / Instagram

Thank you.

4b34110a967b8f7da535924460def0ac
Rebound of
Movie Time - Log in & Account Create Profile Process
By Zakir
Zakir
Zakir

More by Zakir

View profile
    • Like