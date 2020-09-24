Thibaud

App Icon

Thibaud
Thibaud
  • Save
App Icon ios ios icons blender3d dailyui 005 calculator dailyui daily 100 challenge app icon
Download color palette

Hi,
for the daily ui #005 I created two app icons in 3d, inspired by IOS 14.

Thibaud
Thibaud

More by Thibaud

View profile
    • Like