Frosted glass icon animation

Hi bro.
The frosted glass icon design has been completed.
Finally, use dynamic effects to summarize it.
I like to try different styles and hope you like it.
Next, I will incorporate more 3d elements, please look forward to it.
project inquiry: hello@queble.design
Show some "L" if you like it.
Follow our team Queble