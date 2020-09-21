Sappchat Dark mode

Trang Tran

Hello everyone! 👋

Sappchat is a decentralized end-to-end encrypted, anonymous, and secure messaging app with a secure mobile wallet for peer-to-peer transfer of money, and cryptocurrencies.

Check out the full project on Behance

Created on Figma

