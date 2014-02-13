Soul of the Dunk Contest

Trending designs to inspire you
A feature highlighting six articles about the NBA Slam Dunk contest. Played around with image editing, bold colors and type.
Built by @Josh Laincz
View the feature here: http://www.sbnation.com/nba/2014/2/13/5408354/nba-slam-dunk-contest-history-feature