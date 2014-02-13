Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ramla Mahmood
Vox Media

Soul of the Dunk Contest

Soul of the Dunk Contest web responsive typography basketball sports color overlay
A feature highlighting six articles about the NBA Slam Dunk contest. Played around with image editing, bold colors and type.
Built by @Josh Laincz

View the feature here: http://www.sbnation.com/nba/2014/2/13/5408354/nba-slam-dunk-contest-history-feature

Posted on Feb 13, 2014
