Website Redesign - KTI

Website Redesign - KTI web minimal education website new website webdesign geometric design web page design web page uxui ux design ux website design figma design inspiration design new redesign website web design
I have redesigned the 'Kenjgewin Teg' Educational Website with a new UI and UX improvements. I tried to capture the indigenous peoples and other unique groups with a modern look and feel. The aim is to make the site look modern and easy to understand.

Worked with @mujtabajaffari

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

