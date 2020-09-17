Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Claudiu Furca

24HoursFitness Cover Concept

Claudiu Furca
Claudiu Furca
  • Save
24HoursFitness Cover Concept vibrant colors gym website fitness app training fitness branding and identity cover design concept design layout exploration modern neon light neon colors neon design productdesign branding aftereffects adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Howdy!

Hope you're having a wonderful Thursday!
I'm happy to share a concept design I have been working for a fitness training centre. The concept illustrates the intro layout design.
The idea behind was to create a fresh, modern and trendy design to rebrand and develop a new identity for their business.

👁 See full Work Case

╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼╼
〄 Stay in touch with my work on

Behance | Twitter | IG

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Let’s s discuss more on:
LinkedIn | nclaudiuf@gmail.com

Claudiu Furca
Claudiu Furca

More by Claudiu Furca

View profile
    • Like