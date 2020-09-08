🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Guys!
Here’s the next freebie - Free Resume Web Design PSD Template. With this one page scroll resume web design template, you can introduce yourself, share your skills and experiences, showcase your work and allow potential clients to contact you through a simple contact form. The free resume web design PSD template has a clean and modern look, stands out using solid blue color which you can easily change to your preferred color. This template can surely help your employer get to know you and set yourself apart from the crowd.
You can check the full page and download the FREE PSDs here.
Hope this free PSD resource could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design.
Follow me for more.
Thanks,
Jenn