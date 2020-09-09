Ilya Antonenko

Documents upload

Documents upload broker listing creation listing investing quote zip folder drag and drop files documents upload documentation blue uiux ux minimal design interface ui clean
Hello, dribbblers!

Here is a new listing creation design concept for the real estate investing platform.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

My LinkedIn

Digital Product Designer
