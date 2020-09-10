Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ilya Antonenko

User onboarding

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
User onboarding menu stepper process user onboarding figma download quote investments investing real estate inpiration collage blue ux design interface ui clean
  1. User onboarding.jpg
  2. Contact details.jpg
  3. Investment plans.jpg
  4. Investment preferences.jpg

Hello everyone 👋

Just finished the user onboarding process for the real estate investing platform. Each step is accompanied by friendly descriptions, founder’s and employees’ quotes to build confidence and simply dilute a serious vibe in the field of investments. Really happy about this work.

You may download the .fig file to look at all screens.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

