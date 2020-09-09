Alert Components for Saas Platform

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🏀 Hey Dribblers
I created these Alerts as a part of a Design System for deepdivr. deepdivr is a saas analytics tool, focused on improving ROI in within social media advertisements.
If you want to show some love press "L" if you like it.
All input and feedback appreciated. 🏄♂️
https://deepdivr.io/