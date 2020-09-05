🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
his is my exploration of
📋✍️Task Management Application Concepts.
In this post, I shared the "add task" screen. Follow @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! Thank you!
One more thing my design is still at the beginner level and is still learning from some tutorials so if you find a lot of errors and similarities with some tutorials please evaluate and give suggestions🎨🎨🎨🎨