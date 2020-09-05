Atsuko Suetomi Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
🚀100% mobile-friendly multi-language website we have developed for Atsuko Suetomi is online!🎶 Music lovers can learn more about the artist and 🇯🇵 Japanese traditional instrument Koto while fans track her concerts and events with this website.📣 Developed in 👉 WebFlow
She is reaching out to growing number of audiences 💗 day by day with our services including branding, digital marketing and the interconnected social media accounts.
Who is Atsuko Suetomi ? Atsuko Suetomi was born in Japan. She studied Koto at Takasaki Art Center College and Japanese Culture at Musashi University. After learning to play classical Koto (İkuta version), she received private lessons from Tadao Sawai and Kazue Sawai, both of whom are very well known in modern Koto music world. 🎵Atsuko Suetomi was impressed by the cultural and natural beauties, warm, welcoming, kind people of Turkey and decided to settle down to Turkey 🇹🇷.
Please visit artist’s website 💻http://atsukosuetomi.com and follow social media accounts for more information, latest news and upcoming events.
