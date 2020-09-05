Jenn Pereira

Free Portfolio Web Design PSD Template

Jenn Pereira
Jenn Pereira
  • Save
Free Portfolio Web Design PSD Template modern minimal freelance designer free web template freelance portfolio creative portfolio website design free psd template free psd freebies personal portfolio webdesign web design
Download color palette

Hi Guys!

Few days ago, I shared some free resources from my past work. Here’s the next freebie - Free Portfolio Web Design PSD Template. This template is a modern, creative and minimal web design landing page. It is perfect for photographers, graphic designers, fashion designers, interior designers, freelance portfolio and all other creative individuals who want to showcase their works, arts and crafts in a simple way.

You can check the full design and download the FREE PSDs here.

Hope this resource could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design.

Follow me for more.

Thanks,
Jenn

Jenn Pereira
Jenn Pereira

More by Jenn Pereira

View profile
    • Like