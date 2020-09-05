👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi Guys!
Few days ago, I shared some free resources from my past work. Here’s the next freebie - Free Portfolio Web Design PSD Template. This template is a modern, creative and minimal web design landing page. It is perfect for photographers, graphic designers, fashion designers, interior designers, freelance portfolio and all other creative individuals who want to showcase their works, arts and crafts in a simple way.
You can check the full design and download the FREE PSDs here.
Hope this resource could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design.
Follow me for more.
Thanks,
Jenn