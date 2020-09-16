Web design for a high-end car rental company

The presentation of the new website of the high-end car rental company Ultraviolet Way from California took place at a private party, the guests of which were representatives of major film production companies. Shortly after the presentation, the Ultraviolet Way cars were shown in the HBO series "Ballers" with Dwayne Johnson in the title role.

