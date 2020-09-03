Jenn Pereira

Free Yoga Web Design PSD Template

Free Yoga Web Design PSD Template
It's been a year since my last dribbble shot. I’ve been off from web design because I have to focus on Marketing for our few startups. I have checked on my previous works here and I still have all files and resources, and I thought of sharing it for FREE. Also, I have a lot of projects, we even actually released. I am thinking of sharing those for free. Hope these resources could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design.

To start with I am sharing this Free Yoga Web Design PSD Templates. This template is perfect for fitness and wellness websites. You can check a live demo here.

You can download the FREE PSDs here. It includes complete pages you need to start your yoga class online business.

Other Resources I Used:
- Removal.ai - Save me time, when I am designing something and there's an unwanted background on the image I'm editing, I use this tool.
- Shutterstocks for Images

