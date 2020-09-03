Free Yoga Web Design PSD Template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys!
It's been a year since my last dribbble shot. I’ve been off from web design because I have to focus on Marketing for our few startups. I have checked on my previous works here and I still have all files and resources, and I thought of sharing it for FREE. Also, I have a lot of projects, we even actually released. I am thinking of sharing those for free. Hope these resources could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design.
To start with I am sharing this Free Yoga Web Design PSD Templates. This template is perfect for fitness and wellness websites. You can check a live demo here.
You can download the FREE PSDs here. It includes complete pages you need to start your yoga class online business.
Other Resources I Used:
- Removal.ai - Save me time, when I am designing something and there's an unwanted background on the image I'm editing, I use this tool.
- Shutterstocks for Images
Follow me for more.
Thanks,
Jenn