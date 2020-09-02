Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
In the Middle of Nowhere Honey

In the Middle of Nowhere Honey bumble deep purple golden stripes bee honey branding hexagon logo
I was working on another project and this mark was on the cutting room floor - so I made this honey company logo out of it with some colorful wordplay where the treademark symbol might go. LOL! Anyway, just for fun - feedback and comments always welcomed and appreciated.

Posted on Sep 2, 2020
