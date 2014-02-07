Liva Grinberga

Monday Home Page

Liva Grinberga
Liva Grinberga
  • Save
Monday Home Page web magazine red grid news logo icon responsive website modules
Monday Home Page web magazine red grid news logo icon responsive website modules
Download color palette
  1. monday_home_page__dribble.jpg
  2. Monday_home_page.jpg

Website for a Monday Magazine

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2014
Liva Grinberga
Liva Grinberga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Liva Grinberga

View profile
    • Like