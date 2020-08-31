Adam Skovran

Pencil Ocean

Pencil Ocean water wave ocean pencil 3d art loop detailed colorful simple animation concept blender 3d
Hey, I've created this for fun, I always wanted to try to do something like this. I also started a youtube series, where I go step by step on how to create this, from setting up the scene, modeling and texturing the pencil and rendering the animation, check out part 1, if you are interested:
https://youtu.be/sjD7Y_2e1ew

If you want to see more from me please consider visiting my websites:
https://www.behance.net/Skovran
https://www.artstation.com/skovran

Creative Designer. In the Grand Duchy.
