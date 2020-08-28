Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobin M. Bahrami

Icon Design for Android Mobile Game

Icon Design for Android Mobile Game ui ux uiux user interface design user interface userinterface ghahreman game gamification gaming logo gaming app gaminglogo gaming game art game design games game ux ui mobin bahrami bmdx design
This is an old work, for 2014!

I designed a lovely game in which you choose 5 characters and with each of them, the user gets points and rewards according to their points.
These were the 3 icon models for this game.

Sincere

