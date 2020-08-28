Icon Design for Android Mobile Game

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
⛑
This is an old work, for 2014!
I designed a lovely game in which you choose 5 characters and with each of them, the user gets points and rewards according to their points.
These were the 3 icon models for this game.
Sincere