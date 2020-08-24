Valorant Agents

Holla,

This time, I was inspired by a shot from Umar, one of my mentors.

I really like Valorant. Every day I play Valorant for three hours, especially using Omen. What agent do you like?

Press "L" if you love it. If you not, press "L" too.

Josss Gandoss!

