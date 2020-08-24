Valorant Agents

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Holla,
This time, I was inspired by a shot from Umar, one of my mentors.
I really like Valorant. Every day I play Valorant for three hours, especially using Omen. What agent do you like?
Press "L" if you love it. If you not, press "L" too.
Josss Gandoss!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8