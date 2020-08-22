Valeria Micolta
Venturit Inc.

BBright Online Courses

Valeria Micolta
Venturit Inc.
Valeria Micolta for Venturit Inc.
Hire Us
  • Save
BBright Online Courses online course education app education yellow app design app
Download color palette

BBright is an app that helps people from different fields take online courses to upgrade their different knowledge skills

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2020
Venturit Inc.
Venturit Inc.
Hire Us

More by Venturit Inc.

View profile
    • Like