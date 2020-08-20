Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robert Berki

LIQUIDITY - Real Estate Platform for selling, buying, trading

platform buildings dashboard web ux ui interface design real estate transactions shares
Hey, hey

Here's a screen of a project on which I worked on a while back. Liquidity is basically a real estate platform based on shares, where people can buy, sell, trade real estate shares. More to be shared in the future.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

