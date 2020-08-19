Robert Berki

High-End Fashion Store - iOS App Design

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
High-End Fashion Store - iOS App Design versace user experience user interface e-commerce ui design ux design ui ux product minimal store mobile app design marketplace high-end clothing fashion
Download color palette
  1. fashion-app-marketplace-high-end-clothes-ios-appdesign-dribbble4.png
  2. fashion-new-1.png
  3. fashion-new-2.png
  4. fashion-new-3.png

Hey, hey

Here is a preview of a project on which I worked on. An iOS app for a high-end fashion store. More screens to be shared in the future.

Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.

Check the attachments for the crisp view.

Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers

I design.
