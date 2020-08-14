✨ Normcorn ✨ Episode 1 ✨

✨🦄✨

Normcorn is a comic that I made towards the beginning of the lockdown inspired by a unicorn that I made for a sticker pack. I called upon some friends (@johnwilliams713 & @adamrice) to help me with ideas and we created this little comicstrip in Figma. It's sort of weird using a product/web design tool to make comics, but, you know, here it is. So, yeah. Hope you like it.

You can follow along on Instagram, too, if you were curious about what happens next.

