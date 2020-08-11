Summer Vibes Landing Page Design

Hello Fellow Dribblers 🏀

Designed this beautiful minimal landing page for summer vacations as we all needs a rest soon or later and this landing page will allow you to find the best possible places for your vacation.

From wild inhabitant places to some extreme and full of adventure activities.

