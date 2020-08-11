Summer Vibes Landing Page Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Fellow Dribblers 🏀
Designed this beautiful minimal landing page for summer vacations as we all needs a rest soon or later and this landing page will allow you to find the best possible places for your vacation.
From wild inhabitant places to some extreme and full of adventure activities.
Let me know your thoughts and valuable feedback.
Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk
