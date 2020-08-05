Tom Owen

BizGrams - Promotional candy wrappers logo

This logo was created to boost the brand identity of a company that imprints custom candy wrappers for business promotions.
The idea was to create a vintage delivery man who would rush the promotional candy to its destination. Hand-drawn sketches were converted to vector files for proofing and approval. After approval I supplied digital files for brand promotion.

