JOBBE - Job Portal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, this is my exploration of the job portal called JOBBE. I know these days finding a job could be very hard to do but the turquoise color will bring you new energy and spirit to reach your dream job :)
Feel free to share your thoughts by commenting down below and press L if you love this design!
App: Figma
Icons: Flaticon
Thank you :)