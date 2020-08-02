claudya meilika

JOBBE - Job Portal

JOBBE - Job Portal
Hi, this is my exploration of the job portal called JOBBE. I know these days finding a job could be very hard to do but the turquoise color will bring you new energy and spirit to reach your dream job :)

App: Figma
Icons: Flaticon

Posted on Aug 2, 2020
