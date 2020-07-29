Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kapshina Lu

Telecom Shop

Kapshina Lu
Kapshina Lu
  • Save
Telecom Shop website web uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Concept of a site page about telecommunications equipment.
Figma file

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2020
Kapshina Lu
Kapshina Lu

More by Kapshina Lu

View profile
    • Like