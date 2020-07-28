Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nur Praditya
Morva

Saving App Concept

Nur Praditya
Morva
Nur Praditya for Morva
Hire Us
  • Save
Saving App Concept graphic balance npw money interface blue services translucent product design personal banking saving investment fintech finance budget statistic spending bank application app design
Download color palette

Playing with translucent background blur

Press "L" if you like it and feel free to give us feedback


Start a project:
lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype

Morva
Morva
Everything you␘imagine is real.
Hire Us

More by Morva

View profile
    • Like