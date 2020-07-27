Juliana Gregori

Adobe XD Playoff - 🌷Flor.All

Adobe XD Playoff - 🌷Flor.All typing microinteraction animation createwithadobexd app adobexd color palette user interface design ux user interface concept ui design
  1. XD Playoff 3.mp4
  2. XD Playoff_1@2x.png
  3. XD Playoff_2@2x.png

🌿 Are you a plant person? Would you like to be but have no idea what plants to buy or how to care for them? 🌱

Introducing 🌷Flor.All -- bringing beautiful florals to your favorite corners. Just send a snapshot of your favorite corner of the house and we will match your style and color palette with the best flowers.

What do you guys think of this concept? Shout out to the Adobe XD Playoff!! 🌷

