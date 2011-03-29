Mike Gowen

Logo Doodle Blast

Mike Gowen
Mike Gowen
  • Save
Logo Doodle Blast logo fun
Download color palette

Logo I created about a year ago for a small project. Had a a lot of fun with this one.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2011
Mike Gowen
Mike Gowen

More by Mike Gowen

View profile
    • Like