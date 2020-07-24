Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

Foil Series // 15

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Foil Series // 15 creative design minimal modernism foil stamp foil print textures geometric design visual art optical circle geometry graphic design graphic art icon branding abstract geometric symbol logo
Download color palette

New artwork in my series exploring foils and textures.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like