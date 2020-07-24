Dmitry Kiiashko

League Of Legends - LEC game stats for broadcast

Hi Guys!

I really enjoy watching League of Legends Esports tournaments, so I decided to make a concept for post-game statistics that will be shown in between games. I took the LEC tournament as a basis, because it is one of the biggest and most popular. Hope my design will be useful for broadcast and interesting for fans.

