League Of Legends - LEC game stats for broadcast

I really enjoy watching League of Legends Esports tournaments, so I decided to make a concept for post-game statistics that will be shown in between games. I took the LEC tournament as a basis, because it is one of the biggest and most popular. Hope my design will be useful for broadcast and interesting for fans.

