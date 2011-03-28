Toby Howarth

Double Four Design

Double Four Design logo brand grunge texture
Hi All,

Looking for some feedback on this first stab of a logo / brand. All thoughts opinions and feedback welcome.

p.s just realised the "Four" is a bit far left will amend that !

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
