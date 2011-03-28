Podio is here!

Just got back yesterday from a week with the Podio team in San Francisco. We created a pop-up store (the 'Podio Store') in down town SF and hosted workshops and events all week - leading up to the public launch of Podio on Thursday 24th.

Of course, we held a massive party with some big industry names in attendance when we flipped to switch.

It was a great trip, and I got to meet some fellow Dribbblers who came by the Podio store to say hello, so a hat tip to you guys!

It's now just the start of the journey with Podio, the pressure is on and we've got so many great things lined up.

2011 is going to be a good year.

EDIT - Annoying highlight in shadow is annoying.