Upojenie HD - WinterBoard

icons theme retina iphone iphone4 upojenie hd winterboard
Working on a WinterBoard icon for my upcoming iPhone4 theme, Upojenie HD.

Comments and/or critiques welcome!

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
