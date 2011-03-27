contrastblack Studio

Snow time!

contrastblack Studio
contrastblack Studio
  • Save
Snow time! app icon design 3d factory logo illustration
Download color palette

Preview of an app icon I'm currently working on, still needs some work on detail. C&C is welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
contrastblack Studio
contrastblack Studio

More by contrastblack Studio

View profile
    • Like