Hey look, bikes! 2

Hey look, bikes! 2
Few quick changes to Hey look, bikes! this morning.

http://www.heylookbikes.co.uk/

The left column is now fixed - really like scrolling the videos with it still in place
Removed the large header - more room for the videos

It's nice to have a small site to tinker and experiment with.
At the moment I'm just spending 10 minutes here and there trying out a few things

Hey look, bikes!
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
