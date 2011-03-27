Hey look, bikes! 2

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Few quick changes to Hey look, bikes! this morning.
http://www.heylookbikes.co.uk/
The left column is now fixed - really like scrolling the videos with it still in place
Removed the large header - more room for the videos
It's nice to have a small site to tinker and experiment with.
At the moment I'm just spending 10 minutes here and there trying out a few things