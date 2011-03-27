Seth Schwiet

LincolnLog

LincolnLog
First shot. This is a simple budgeting app I'm working on for fun. Still a work in progress (ignore the scrollbar, I'll replace that eventually). everything is Java2D rendered. would love feedback.

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
