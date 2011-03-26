Adam Butler

Michael Sasser Photography Logo 3

Adam Butler
Adam Butler
  • Save
Michael Sasser Photography Logo 3 photography logo clean camera titling gothic
Download color palette

Another logo concept for my photographer friend, Mike. I think this one is my favorite so far. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Digital product designer at Asana.

More by Adam Butler

View profile
    • Like