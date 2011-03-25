Steve Lacey

Barcamp Nottingham Logo

Steve Lacey
Steve Lacey
  • Save
Barcamp Nottingham Logo barcamp nottingham logo robin hood hat
Download color palette

Barcamp Nottingham needed a logo, this is my attempt.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Steve Lacey
Steve Lacey

More by Steve Lacey

View profile
    • Like