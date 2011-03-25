Rich Baird

Dj Covers logo dj covers dc equipment electronics records djing peripherals
Logo for a company producing covers for DJ equipment. The logo mark is made up of two records representing the industry and also a 'D' and a 'C'. Part of the records appear hidden to represent the cover aspect of the product range. Read about the development here: http://bpando.org/logo-dj-covers/

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
