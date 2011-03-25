Christian Dalonzo

FaceTime for Mac

Christian Dalonzo
Christian Dalonzo
  • Save
FaceTime for Mac icon facetime black white icons camera video replacement mac osx
Download color palette

Download my FaceTime for Mac Replacement icon here.

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Christian Dalonzo
Christian Dalonzo

More by Christian Dalonzo

View profile
    • Like