YAZ corporate identity

YAZ corporate identity logo restaurant brown orange eurostile rotation oriental branding
The logo for an upcoming (2012) international restaurant chain with a distinctive oriental flavor.
Just published on the teaser website at http://www.locanta.eu
Selected for inclusion in the new @logolounge Master Library "Type and Calligraphy"

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
