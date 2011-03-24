Rob Quigley

Knowledge Reigns Supreme 2

Knowledge Reigns Supreme 2 typography
An entry for a music inspired art show.

Rebound of
Knowledge Reigns Supreme 1
By Rob Quigley
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
